Police: Man, girlfriend arrested in Hartsville after he attempted to escape from custody

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — A 31-year-old Patrick man and his girlfriend were arrested after the man attempted to run away from Hartsville police, according to the department.

Michael Harrison Boatwright was charged with escape from custody. His girlfriend, 27-year-old Stephanie Michelle Lea Napier, of Hartsville, has been charged with aiding in his escape.

Boatwright was in custody at 5 p.m. on Dec. 29 when officers moved his handcuffs from behind his back to the front during his interview, according to a police report. Detectives stepped out of the room to discuss Boatwright’s case when they heard the office’s front door shut and realized Boatwright had left.

Police ran after him through the woods, according to the report. Boatwright hopped a fence into a backyard on Rogers Avenue and police heard a woman yelling for him to run faster. He was caught ten feet from a vehicle Napier was in, according to police, and she left the area as they switched Boatwright’s handcuffs to be behind his back again.

She was later found later that day at a drive-thru, according to police.

Police did not disclose why he was originally in custody.