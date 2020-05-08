Police: Marion Co. man arrested for assaulting officer, trafficking meth, other drug charges

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County man was arrested for assaulting a police officer, trafficking meth and other drug charges, police said.

James Christopher Crawford, 33, of Rains, was arrested after officers with the Marion Police Department responded to the Walmart in Marion for a disorderly female, police said. Police couldn’t locate the woman, but while they were looking for her, the came in contact with a man, later identified as Crawford.

Police said Crawford had a strong smell of marijuana coming from him, and when officers approached him, he became combative.

Crawford was arrested for disorderly conduct and after a search of his person, police said they found around 183 dosage units of methamphetamines, less than one gram of a cocaine-based substance, and 54 grams of marijuana.

Crawford is charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of less than one gram of cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and failure to surrender a suspended license.

