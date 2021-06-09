Police: Marion man stole $100 in armed robbery at gas station

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) – A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including armed robbery, after police said he stole $100 from a gas station and tried to rob another business in Marion over a two-day span.

According to Marion Police Department incident reports, a suspect, later identified as Marcus Levon Brown of Marion, got away with $100 in a June 6 robbery at the Epco 3-Way Food Mart on East Libery Street. The report said a clerk gave the money to Brown after he displayed a gun at the checkout counter.

A witness outside the store told police the suspect appeared to have a sawed-off shotgun with black tape on it when he ran out of the gas station, the report said. Police were called to the store about 4 p.m.

Two days later at about 10 a.m., police were called to the Family Dollar on Highway 76 to investigated a reported armed robbery. According to an incident report, the suspect, later identified as Brown, entered the store, pointed a firearm at a clerk and told her to empty the cash register.

However, the report said Brown ran out of the store without taking any money and was arrested nearby shortly after the incident. Police recovered a sawed-off .22 rifle, some clothing and additional evidence, the report said.

Brown was taken to the Marion County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond Wednesday morning on charges of armed robbery/robbery while armed with a deadly weapon; attempted armed robbery; two counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol; two counts of pointing an presenting firearms at a person; failure to stop on command of an officer; resisting arrest; and shoplifting, according to jail records.