Police: Masked suspect robs Lamar convenience store, fires shot outside

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – Police say a masked suspect robbed a Lamar convenience store and fired a shot outside.

Police responded to an armed robbery at the Gay-Ann convenience store on Warren Street Thursday morning, according to Lamar Police Chief Carl Scott. According to witnesses, a masked suspect with a black hoodie entered the store.

The suspect fired one shot outside the store and fled on foot, Chief Scott said. No one was injured.

Police say they will receive surveillance video from the store.

