Police: Mullins man lunged at officers with knife while being arrested for disorderly conduct

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of lunging towards officers with a knife Wednesday in Mullins, according to a police report.

Police responded to the 200 block of West McIntyre Street for reports of a disorderly male, according to the report. Edward Mackenzie Lee, 32, of Mullins, was found standing outside of a business. The person was complaining Lee was being “loud and boisterous” and using vulgar language.

The report says Lee is well-known to Mullins officers.

As officers were attempting to arrest Lee for public disorderly conduct, he fought with officers and lunged at two of them with a knife, according to the report. One officer was able to disarm Lee, and a civilian was able to help officers until a third officer arrived.

Two officers had minor scratches from the pavement, according to the report. The third officer was uninjured.

Two knives were seized during the arrest.

Lee was taken to the Marion County Detention Center and charged with resisting arrest with a deadly weapon and public disorderly conduct.