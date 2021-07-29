Police: North Carolina mother runs off with 6-year-old in Florence during supervised visit

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina mother allegedly ran off with a 6-year-old child in Florence during a supervised visit, according to the Florence Police Department.

Samantha Emma Veney, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and resisting arrest by assaulting, beating, or wounding police.

Veney was visiting a 6-year-old child Wednesday with DSS and she allegedly became upset and took off across the street with the child, according to police. Both her and the child were found an hour and a half later uninjured on Woody Jones Boulevard.

Veney allegedly became violent towards law enforcement and head-butted an officer while they attempted to arrest her, according to police.

Veney remains in the Florence County Detention Center after being denied bond.