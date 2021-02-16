Police release photos of pickup wanted in connection with drive-by shooting of 3 homes in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Police released photos of a pickup they believe was involved in a drive-by shooting of three homes and four vehicles in Florence.

Florence Police Department officers responded to a call of shots fired at 1:52 a.m. on Tuesday in the 2800 block of Boardwalk. When they arrived, officers found a crowd standing outside and witnesses said a vehicle drove by and began shooting.

No injuries were reported, but three homes and four vehicles were damaged.

Investigators are seeking help identifying the driver or owner of a white pickup in released photos. A white or light in color Chevy or GMC Z71 truck is believed to be involved with this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Therman@cityofflorence.com.