Police report increase in thefts of catalytic converters in Bennettsville area

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Police say they’ve seen an increase in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in the Bennettsville area.

Authorities say thieves target the exhaust system devices because they contain several precious metals such as platinum, palladium or rhodium. They can remove a vehicle’s catalytic converter in just a minute or two using a battery-powered saw, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bennettsville Police Department at 843-479 – 3620 or the Marlboro County dispatch at 843–479–9999.