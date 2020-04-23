One dead in officer-involved shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Florence.

Florence Police Department Spokesperson, Capt. Mike Brandt said they are responding to a shooting incident on Ventura Court, and confirmed it was an officer-involved shooting.

Tommy Crosby with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says the information he has received suggests that gunfire was exchanged between a suspect and officers of the Florence Police Department. The suspect was killed, according to SLED.

SLED is leading the investigation. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is also on scene.

“Preliminary indications are the subject fired on officers with an automatic rifle and an officer returned fire striking the subject,” 12th Circuit Solicitor, Ed Clements said.

Police responding to officer-involved shooting on Ventura Court in Florence (WBTW)



