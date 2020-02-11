Police say driver goes off road in Florence, 2 pedestrians hit

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police say a driver went off the road and hit two pedestrians and a utility pole in Florence.
The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday on South Dargan Street near West Elm Street near the library. Officers said the vehicle left the roadway, striking the two pedestrians and then hitting a utility pole.
Both pedestrians and two people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Count on News13 for updates.
