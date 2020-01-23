Juvenile arrested in shooting of another juvenile in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A juvenile was arrested after another juvenile was shot Wednesday night in Timmonsville.

The shooting happened along East Main Street near S. Davenport Drive, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown. The juvenile is expected to survive.

There is no immediate concern for residents of the area, Chief Brown also said.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

