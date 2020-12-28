Police search for ‘blue bandana’ suspect who shot a Laurinburg man

LAURINBURG, SC (WBTW) – Police are searching for a suspect they say shot a man in Laurinburg on Tara Drive.

A man was shot and injured on the 1107 block of Tara Drive at about 6:24 p.m. on Sunday, police said. The 36-year-old man was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital and later transferred to another medical facility for further treatment. Police said he is expected to make a full recovery.

The victim told police he was shot by a man wearing a blue bandana and driving a white in color Ford Escape.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to contact the detective division at the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

