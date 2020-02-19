Police search for man they say robbed a Sav-Way in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Sav-Way in Darlington.

A clerk at the store told police the man came up to her and demanded money from the cash register at about 2:26 a.m. on Tuesday at 102 Lamar Hwy.

The clerk described the man as about 5’10 to 6 ft. tall, wearing a black and gray sweater, blue jeans, and a blue shirt on his head, according to the report.

The police department is asking anyone with any information about the incident to please call central dispatch at 843-398-4920 or the police department at 843-398-4026.