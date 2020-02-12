Police search for suspect in armed robbery at Circle K in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a Circle K in Florence with a gun.
Florence Police say they responded to an armed robbery at Circle K on 717 Second Loop Road.
The robbery took place on Monday at around 2:19 a.m.
Officers say the suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded the employees to give him money from the register.
The man left the store on foot. He has been described as a male wearing a red hooded sweat shirt, black jeans and black shoes.
No injuries were reported. Anyone with information should call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Former UNC football player charged with having $160,000 worth of marijuana, edible THC, sheriff’s office says
- FDA issues recall for insulin pumps over incorrect dosing; 1 death reported
- Gerber searching for next ‘spokesbaby’
- Record warmth possible today with afternoon storms
- Chamber of commerce: First-time visitors spent $3.8 billion in Myrtle Beach in 2018