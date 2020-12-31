Police search for suspect who robbed liquor store in Hartsville at gunpoint

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint Wednesday evening in Hartsville, according to the Hartsville Police Department.

The suspect robbed Mozingo Liquors on South Fifth Street around 5:45 p.m. Police said the time stamp on the photos are slightly off.

The suspect was wearing a mask, gloves, and dark glasses. It is unknown if the suspect left the area on foot or in a car, according to police.

More information is expected to be released Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-206-4072.

