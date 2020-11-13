Police search for suspects in armed robbery in Lamar

LAMAR, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for two armed robbery suspects in Lamar, according to officials.
The armed robbery happened at the R&R Convenience Store Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the suspects in the photos is asked to call the Lamar Police Department at 843-326-5555 or the anonymous tip line at 843-326-1449.
