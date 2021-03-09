Florence police seek information on Roosevelt Street shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A person was shot on Roosevelt Street in Florence and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Florence police were called to the scene at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday in reference to a gunshot victim. The incident happened in the 700 block of Roosevelt Street.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound and the victim was taken to the hospital by EMS. The victim’s injuries are unkown at this time, police said.

The incident is being investigated by the Florence Police Department. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Investigator Cpl. Oliver at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com