Police seek information on reported stabbing in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police are seeking information on a reported stabbing in Florence on Friday night.

Officers from the Florence Police Department responded to the 200 block of Elm Street at about 8:45 p.m. for a stabbing.

A victim was found and taken to the hospital by EMS, police said.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact LCpl Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.

