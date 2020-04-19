Lamar police seek public’s help after armed robbery at convenience store

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – Someone robbed a Lamar convenience store at gunpoint and took off with money Friday, according to police.

The Lamar Police Department says it happened around 8 p.m. Friday night at the R&R convenience store on the 100 block of Reynolds Ave.

Authorities say the suspect forced two employees into an office at gunpoint and robbed the store.

The alleged robber later exited the store with a sum of money and took off on foot, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is urged to contact police at (843) 326-5554 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Count on New13 for updates.

Latest Headlines