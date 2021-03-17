Police seize suspected pot gummies, MDMA, ketamine, LSD, Xanax, mushrooms, 12-gauge shotgun from Florence home

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Investigators seized a wide collection of suspected drugs ranging from pot gummies to MDMA to ketamine from a Florence home.

Agents with the Florence Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit were conducting a drug investigation on Wednesday at a home in the College Park Subdivision near Third Loop Road. When they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the home, they recovered a small amount of suspected marijuana and suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Subsequent to that traffic stop, agents continued the investigation of the home and seized suspected marijuana, a large quantity of suspected THC gummies labeled “THC edibles,” suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, numerous dosage units of suspected LSD, suspected DMT (dimethyltryptamine) hallucinogenic powder, a small quantity of suspected MDMA, 7 jars of suspected manufactured (homemade) THC edible oils, a large quantity of suspected Alprazolam / clonazepam (Xanax), a small quantity of suspected ketamine, numerous drug packaging materials and paraphernalia, as well as a 12 gauge shotgun.

This is an on-going investigation and charges are likely to be filed in the near

future, police said.

Count on News13 for updates.

