Police: Shooting on Highway 15-401 in Bennettsville began as domestic incident; no injuries reported

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A domestic incident Monday night led to a shooting on Highway 15-401 in Bennettsville, police said.

Bennettsville police LT. Larry Turner said there were no apparent injuries in the shooting that involved people in cars along the highway. It happened about 10:20 p.m.

Turner said the incident started at the Sav-Way Food Store located at 156 Highway 15-401 Bypass West in Bennettsville.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.