Police: Timmonsville man shot at moving vehicle with family inside

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Timmonsville man fired a gun at a family inside of a moving vehicle last month, according to arrest warrants.

Johnathan Antwan Boone attempted to kill someone on March 24 near the intersection of Tanyard and Darlington streets in Timmonsville, according to police. The victim’s family was in the vehicle when Boone shot at it.

The victim knew and recognized Boone, according to the warrants.

Boone is accused of attempted murder, along with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.