Suspect in Lake City McDonald’s shooting denied bond

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The suspect in a shooting at a Lake City McDonald’s was denied bond on Tuesday.

Damien Muldrow, 26, of Columbia, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Muldrow will appear before a circuit court judge. His initial court appearance will be on Aug. 21.

Muldrow’s fiance appeared in court on Tuesday and asked the judge to reconsider bond, saying she would put him in anger management classes.

Muldrow is not allowed to have any contact with the victim, who is an employee at McDonald’s, police said.

According to Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker, the victim was shot outside the front door of the McDonald’s. The suspect reportedly placed an order inside and the employee walked around the counter and followed him outside. Muldrow then allegedly shot him in the leg.

Chief Coker previously told News13 the victim was shot inside the restaurant. Chief Coker said he couldn’t confirm if the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The victim, who is facing surgery in the hospital, did not appear in court on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the McDonald’s on Ron McNair Blvd., Lake City police previously said.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is helping the Lake City Police Department with an investigation.

One McDonald’s customer was shocked to hear the news.

“I think what they need to do is have more police presence nearby to prevent some of these incidents from happening. People need to understand that this is a place that everybody goes to and brings their children,” said Joe Bar.

Bar goes to the McDonald’s regularly to meet with his senior citizen group. He said the shooting won’t stop him from going to the restaurant.

“McDonalds is a place that I always love to go to have my coffee and my salads. It’s good to go in, sit down, and relax and nobody bother you but when you get to a place that someone comes with a gun and starts shooting up the place, it just doesn’t make sense,” Bar added.

