Police: Woman attacked while jogging in SC, man charged with assault, kidnapping

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) – Police said a man has been charged after a woman was attacked while jogging in South Carolina.

Eric Demond Davis, 32, of Cheraw, was arrested on November 14 by the Cheraw Police Department. He has been charged with assault and battery high and aggravated nature and kidnapping.

Davis was denied bond due “to the serious nature of this offense” and “being out on bond for an assault and battery first degree,” police said.

Eric Demond Davis (courtesy: Cheraw Police Department)

Officers responded to the intersection of Jersey Street and West Green Street in Cheraw around 6:35 a.m. on September 7 for a report of a 42-year-old woman having been attacked while jogging, according to the Cheraw Police Department.

The victim was taken to McLeod Health Cheraw Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and later transferred to McLeod Regional Hospital for further treatment.

