Police: Woman shot by armed guard at bar in Florence after shooting another woman, charged with attempted murder

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have charged a Florence County woman with attempted murder after she allegedly shot another woman during a fight at the 507 Live bar before being shot by an armed security guard, according to police.

Myequaja Yeshiema Zyebreia Poole, 25, of Timmonsville, is being held without bond in the Florence County Detention Center on the attempted murder charge. She is also charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm on premises where alcoholic beverages are sold for on-premise consumption, according to jail records.

Florence Police responded about 3 a.m. Saturday to a disturbance at the bar at 507 S. Irby St.

According to a news release, as officers approached, someone in the crowd fired a gun. As the crowd dispersed, officers found a woman wounded across Irby Street near the library parking lot.

The woman and another injured person were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, police said. During their investigation, officers determined that the incident began with a fight between two women in the parking lot. No information on the conditions of either victim was available from police.

Police said Poole was not directly involved in the fight but allegedly shot one of the women involved in the fight. She then was shot after she pointed a gun at an armed security guard, police said.

After being shot, police said Poole ran across Irby Street, where officers found her and applied a tourniquet to her leg to it from bleeding. She was treated at an area hospital before being released into police custody, police said.

No other details were immediately available from police. Count on News13 for updates.