Police: Woman stabbed family member, then crashed car into utility pole in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One woman was stabbed multiple times before a suspect crashed a car into a utility pole, according to Hartsville police.

The stabbing happened at 11 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Barefoot Street in Hartsville, according to Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department. Blair said that two women — who are related — were involved in the stabbing.

After stabbing the victim, Blair said the suspect got into a Chevy and then crashed into a utility pole a block away, breaking the pole. It was not immediately known if anyone lost power due to the crash.

Both women were taken to the hospital.

Blair said charges are expected.