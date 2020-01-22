‘Prior disagreement’ leads to drive-by shooting, attempted murder charges in Cheraw

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) – Police say a disagreement led to a drive-by shooting, injuring two men after multiple gunshots were fired into a car.

Police charged Holden Floyd, 19 and Damian Sellers, 21, both of Cheraw, with two counts of attempted murder after they found the victims in the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police also found about eight bullet holes in the victims’ vehicle.

Holden Floyd, left, and Damian Sellers, right.

The Cheraw Police Department was called to the McLeod Health Cheraw Hospital at about 8:22 p.m. on Tuesday. After an investigation, police determined Floyd and Sellers chased the car of the victims and shot at them.

The front-seat passenger and the rear seat passenger in the victims’ vehicle were shot as they were traveling down a residential street in Cheraw. The third victim, who was the driver, was not physically injured.

Police found Floyd and Sellers about an hour after the shooting and both were arrested and charged. In addition to the two attempted murder charges, Sellers also faces a charge of discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

Police said Floyd and Sellers had some type of prior disagreement with the victims and as a result, shot at them. The case is still under investigation.

