Report: Darlington man hit woman on head with metal pipe, kidnapped her

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A man faces multiple charges after police say he hit a woman in the head with a metal pipe, kicked her in the face, and held her against her will in Darlington County.

According to an incident report obtained by News13, officers were called out to a home on Southern Pine Street in Darlington on January 2.

A woman told police that Shawn Demoseo Brown had kept her in his house against her will and assaulted her using a metal pipe.

A responding officer noted that he observed bruising to both of the woman’s eyes, a laceration that was bleeding on her scalp, a swollen right hand, a ‘busted open lip’, and scratch marks to her left shoulder.

The woman told police that she got home from work on the morning of New Year’s Day. At that time, she said her phone had fallen inside a couch and she went to bed. That afternoon, she told police that Brown arrived at her home, at which point he started asking her why she wasn’t answering his calls. He then began to accuse her of cheating.

The woman said that they then went to his home, where she said he punched her in the face.

After the alleged assault, the woman told police that Brown would not let her leave his house, took her phone and broke it. He then hit her on the head with a metal pipe, according to the police report. She was eventually able to run out of the house and call police. She was later taken to the hospital by EMS.

Later in the day on January 2, a second report suggests Brown then went to the house of a man he thought she was cheating with.

While there, the report says Brown admitted to beating a girl for about five hours, including kicking her in the face. He then accused the man of having sex with the woman. The man denied the allegation, at which point Brown allegedly got in the man’s face and threatened to break in to his home, steal his gun and “beat his ***”.

The second report suggests Brown then demanded the man take him to the store to get a cigarette. At that point, Brown took the keys from the man and then stole the man’s 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix, according to the police report.

Brown was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on January 3. His charges are kidnapping, assault and battery – 1st degree, and grand larceny. He remains in jail as of Monday night.

