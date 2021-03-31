Reward offered for information on 2018 homicide in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to solve a 2018 murder.

Jarvis Anthony Wright was killed and another person was injured on Sept. 6, 2018 after two men shot into a barn behind a home on 909 Hyman Street in Florence, according to information from authorities. A woman went to the barn asking for directions right before the shooting. Witnesses said they saw a dark SUV leaving the scene afterward.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for tips that lead to any arrests in connection to the case.

The sheriff’s office asks for anyone with information on the case to call investigators at (834) 665-2121 ext 374, or through the “Submit-A-Tip” feature on the Florence County Sheriff’s Office app. Information can also be given anonymously at peedeeswanted.com, through the “P3 Tips” app or by calling (888) 274-6372.