Robeson County man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 33-year-old Pembroke man after investigators say he stabbed a man inside a barn.

Authorities responded at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to Pembroke and found a man with multiple stab wounds, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to an undisclosed medical center and was in critical condition, as of Thursday morning.

Investigators say the suspect, Bryant Locklear, would not come to the door when they tried to speak to him. The sheriff’s office SWAT team, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s probation and parole team and the United States Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force responded to the scene to get Locklear to surrender, according to the sheriff’s office.

After several hours of speaking with him, the SWAT team entered the residence, retrieved a child, and took Locklear into custody. The child has been placed in the custody of a family member.

Locklear is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center and will be given a bond during his first court appearance.

