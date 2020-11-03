Robeson County man faces up to five years in prison for leading illegal gambling ring

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) — A Robeson County man is facing up to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to running an illegal gambling ring.

On Monday, 26-year-old Keaton Chamers Oxendine pled guilty to aiding and abetting an illegal gambling business, according to United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr.

Starting in 2018 and up until July of that year, Oxendine managed an illegal gambling business involving at least five other people, according to authorities. The ring lasted at least a month and made more than $2,000 in any single day.

In addition to time in prison, Oxendine faces up to a $250,000 fine.

