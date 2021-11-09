Saturday was busiest day for gun violence this year

A map of shootings within News13’s coverage area, as of Nov. 2, 2021.

Editor’s note: Information in this article has been updated to show new information released by police.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Saturday was the busiest day for gun violence this year, according to a News13 crime analysis.

There were at least six shootings within News13’s coverage area – which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.

The shootings follow a string of violence this month, where there have been 13 shootings within nine days, following four shootings over the Halloween weekend.

Saturday’s shootings included one near Lake View that injured one person, a shooting in Murrells Inlet that injured one person and a shooting in Hartsville that injured one person. A man was arrested after a shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach when he was detained by a security guard at a nearby restaurant.

Three people were killed in three additional shootings. Those include:

There have been at least 336 shootings this year within News13’s coverage area, as of noon Tuesday.

November’s shootings follow the year’s most dangerous month for gun violence. While October did not have the highest amount of shootings, it did have the most people impacted, with 27 injured and 15 killed.