Scranton man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault

SCRANTON, SC (WBTW) — A 56-year old Scranton man is being held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond after authorities say he kidnapped and then sexually assaulted someone.

Ruben Fitzgerald Timmons was arrested by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and charged with kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

On Oct. 22, Timmons displayed a gun at a location in Effingham and forced a female into a pickup truck, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He drove away, and then sexually assaulted her.

Information from the sheriff’s office did not specify the female’s age.

LATEST CRIME HEADLINES