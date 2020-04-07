Woman apprehended after escaping custody in Florence County, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been apprehended after escaping police custody on Tuesday.

According to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the woman escaped Florence Police Department custody at the railroad crossing near East Effingham Highway.

Deputies searched the surrounding area with patrol vehicles and a helicopter. It is unclear how the woman escaped.

The FCSO identified the woman in a Facebook post as Trisita Lynn Lewellen, 27, and says she has been taken into custody.

