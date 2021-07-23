Second Darlington County detention center officer charged with crimes this month

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center officer has been arrested this month after the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said she had an “inappropriate relationship” with a federal inmate, according to documents from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

Jessica Graham was fired in June and has since been charged with misconduct in office. She was given a $5,000 bond, which has been posted.

In addition to the relationship, Graham also provided funds to the inmate’s commissary account, according to SLED. The misconduct happened between April and June while Graham was a correctional officer at the jail. The information was supported by telephone records between the two, along with digital records of the commissary account.

The charge comes about a week after another officer, Lejean Davis, was fired and charged with three-degree assault and battery, along with misconduct in office, after she “displayed an unreasonable and unjustified use of force” when she tased a handcuffed inmate on June 2, according to arrest warrants.