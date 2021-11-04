Second man charged in connection to Hartsville shooting that killed teen

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – A second person was charged Thursday in connection to the May shooting death of a teenager in Hartsville.

Rodrequis Anthony Warren, of Florence, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after he “carelessly” handled multiple guns in a vehicle, according to an arrest warrant. One gun discharged, hitting the teen in the chest.

The juvenile was found dead on May 18 in the 900 block of Clearview Drive.

Jali Cottingham was charged with involuntary manslaughter in June.