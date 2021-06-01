Second person charged in connection with murder of Florence County hairstylist

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person was charged Friday in connection with the murder of a Florence County hairstylist, according to deputies.

Schquitia Ieisha Jackson, 25, of Florence, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of a felony. She was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $15,000 personal recognizance bond, deputies said.

Deputies said Jackson allegedly knowingly dropped off 31-year-old Johnny Lee Love, Jr. — who allegedly shot and killed Mary Brown on May 1 — in the area of 2099 North Irby Street in order to remove Brown’s vehicle.

Love has been charged with murder, arson, first degree, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.