Second suspect in deadly Hartsville nightclub shooting identified

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The second suspect in a deadly shooting at a Harstville nightclub has been identified.

Lauren Baker, spokesperson for the City of Hartsville, identified the second suspect as Davijon Khalil McCall.

According to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center booking records, McCall was booked around 11:24 p.m. Wednesday on a murder charge. No bond has been set and he remains in the center as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Darius Dickey, 20, is also charged in the shooting, according to the Darlington County Magistrate’s Office. He has been charged with four counts of attempted murder and various weapons charges.

Davijon Khalil McCall (left) and Darius Grand Dickey (right). Photos courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Dickey was denied bond during his court appearance on Monday. His next court date will be on May 6 at 9 a.m. at the Darlington County courthouse. The judge said Dickey was out on bond from previous charges.

Two people killed in the shooting early Sunday morning at Mac’s Lounge on Camden Avenue have been identified as Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29. On Tuesday night, the coroner reported Garrett Bakhsh, 18, a student at Coker University from Maryland, also died.

The Hartsville Police Department released a statement Wednesday after the deadly shooting. Read that statement here.

Students at Coker University are mourning the loss of Bakhsh.

Garrett Bakhsh (courtesy: Coker University Athletics)

“Garrett is somebody the whole school loved,” freshman Williams Onyeodi said. “And he is one of my best friends.”

Read more about what other Coker University students had to say as they remembered Bakhsh here.

