NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — The sentencing date for a man convicted of kidnapping and killing an 80-year-old Nichols woman has been pushed back once again, the South Carolina Attorney’s Office told News13.

The sentencing for Dominique Brand has been continued and is pending indefinitely, the attorney’s office said. The judge is awaiting the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Lora v. United States, which deals with consecutive and concurrent sentences.

Brand was convicted by a judge in December of kidnapping resulting in death and using or carrying a firearm during a crime of violence. Brand chose a bench trial instead of a jury trial, meaning a judge would decide if he was guilty.

Brand killed Mary Ann Elvington, a retired school teacher, after kidnapping her from her home in Nichols and holding her at gunpoint in her car and forcing her to drive to North Carolina. That led to the case being prosecuted in federal court.

Prosecutors said Brand later returned to South Carolina with Elvington and shot and killed her with a shotgun behind an abandoned grocery store at the Zion Crossroad in Marion County. He then took Elvington’s vehicle and abandoned it in a wooded area behind a nightclub in Marion.