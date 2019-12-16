Seth Hopkins, son of accused Florence officer shooter, expected to enter plea on sex crime charge

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Seth David Hopkins is set to enter a plea on a criminal sexual conduct charge on Monday, December 16 at the Richland County Courthouse, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The agency sent News13 the update on Tuesday evening.

In August, eight additional charges were filed against Seth, including five counts of “criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt”.

Seth’s attorneys filed several court motions on his behalf in June.

Seth’s father, Fred Hopkins, is accused of shooting seven law enforcement officers in Florence in October of 2018 as they attempted to serve a search warrant on Seth.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Department Sergeant Terrance Carraway died from their injuries from that shooting.

FCSO Investigator Sarah Miller, FCSO Deputy Arie Davis, Florence police officer Brian Hart, Florence police officer Travis Scott, and Florence police officer Scott Williamson were wounded in the shooting.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation, rather than SLED which is normally called in for officer-involved shootings. Now-suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone called Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott from the scene at the time to assist.

Although the details of why SLED was not called have not been laid out, Sheriff Lott told media outlets previously “we were called in because we have a major crime investigative team that has a a lot of experience in investigating cases like this.”

Following the shooting, News13 obtained warrants, which revealed details surrounding the incident. CLICK HERE to read more about what those warrants said.

In April, it was announced that Fred would have to undergo a mental evaluation following a request from the solicitor.