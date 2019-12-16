Seth Hopkins, son of accused Florence officer shooter, pleads guilty to sex charge

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Seth Hopkins, the son of accused Florence officer shooter Frederick Hopkins, has pleaded guilty to a sex charge.

Seth Hopkins pleaded guilty to one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor on Monday morning in a Richland County courtroom.

A judge accepted the plea and sentenced Seth Hopkins to the maximum sentence of 20 years, minus time served, which is about 437 days.

Upon release, Seth Hopkins will have GPS monitoring and will have to register as a sex offender.

The other nine charges against Seth Hopkins were thrown out.

According to information read in court, the incident happened between September 2017 and October 2018 and the victim was a 11-14 year old girl.

Seth Hopkins waived his right to have the case tried in Florence County.

Seth Hopkins’ lawyer said a trial would be “draining” on the victim and Seth and that Seth doesn’t want the victim to go through a trial.

Seth Hopkins’ lawyer also said a chaotic household during Seth’s upbringing, along with physical and mental issues, led to Seth’s “bad decisions.”

Seth Hopkins was arrested on October 5, 2018.

Seth’s father, Fred Hopkins, is accused of shooting at officers in Florence’s Vintage Place neighborhood on October 3, 2018. Seven law enforcement officers were shot during that shooting. Florence Police Department Officer Terrence Carraway, 52, of Darlington, was killed in the shooting. Sheriff’s Officer Investigator Farrah Turner was wounded in the shooting and died on Oct. 22, 2018.

Frederick Hopkins has five attempted murder charges and two murder charges pending in connection to the shooting, the SC Public Index shows. Bond was denied for Frederick Hopkins on Oct. 5, 2018. He was denied a public offender on Oct. 16, 2018.

