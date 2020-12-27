Several shooters injure 2 people, damage house and cars in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A woman has been charged after shots were fired and two people were injured during a fight in Bennettsville, according to police.

Officers with the Bennettsville Police Department responded to a call at a home on Patton Street early Sunday morning about shots fired. Upon arrival, they determined two people were struck by fired rounds.

The two injured people sought medical attention at a nearby hospital and both were treated for minor injuries and released, according to police.

“It appears that several individuals were shooting, causing minor damage to the residence and vehicles,” Lt. Larry Turner said.

One woman has been charged with simple assault, Turner said. Her identity has not been released.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.