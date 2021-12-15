Sheriff: 40 lbs of marijuana seized from Hartsville home

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More than 40 lbs of marijuana was seized from a Hartsville home on Dec. 15, 2021, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff’s Office)

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 40 lbs of marijuana from a Hartsville home on Wednesday, according to the department.

The search warrant, conducted at a home off Pond Hollow Road, also found an ounce of cocaine, “a small quantity” of crack cocaine and pills. Three firearms were also seized, according to Maj. David Young with the sheriff’s office.

One person was arrested. Their name may be released in an update once warrants are signed and served, according to Young.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories