Sheriff: 40 lbs of marijuana seized from Hartsville home

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 40 lbs of marijuana from a Hartsville home on Wednesday, according to the department.

The search warrant, conducted at a home off Pond Hollow Road, also found an ounce of cocaine, “a small quantity” of crack cocaine and pills. Three firearms were also seized, according to Maj. David Young with the sheriff’s office.

One person was arrested. Their name may be released in an update once warrants are signed and served, according to Young.

