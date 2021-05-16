Sheriff: Woman in critical condition after being hit by bullet that came through home’s window in Dillon

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition Sunday morning after she was shot at a home on East Dargan Street in Dillon, according to Dillon County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

Pernell said the woman was hit by a bullet that came through a window. She was taken to McCleod Hospital in Dillon and later transferred to McLeod Regional Medical Center Florence.

Pernell said there had been no arrests and the investigation was continuing.

Count on News13 for updates.