Sheriff’s Deputy shot at while responding to call in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one individual following an incident where a Sheriff’s Deputy was shot at on Sunday morning.

A Sheriff’s Deputy responded to James Steven Taylor’s, 63, home after 911 received numerous calls from Taylor requesting assistance around 11:10 a.m., according to the report.

Once arrived, the deputy announced himself on Taylor’s porch. The deputy then heard Taylor yell at him from inside the house. The deputy moved off the porch and back to his patrol car, according to deputies.

Taylor is alleged to have fired a single shot from a shotgun through the front window toward the deputy and his car. The deputy took cover and called for backup, according to the report.

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and Special Reaction Team (SRT) members responded. After a brief standoff, Taylor exited his home and was arrested by law enforcement, according to deputies.

Taylor was transported to Marlboro County Detention Center and is awaiting bond for attempted murder.

The deputy is in good health.

Taylor is scheduled for a bond hearing on Monday, August 24.

