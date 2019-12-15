Live Now
Sheriff's office: 2-year-old shot in the Dillon area

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DILLON AREA, SC (WBTW) – A two-year-old has been shot in the Dillon area, authorities say.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Devon Drive, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was taken to an area hospital where they are being treated. Their condition is not being released.

Authorities are still working to determine the circumstances around this shooting and are in the early stages of the investigation.

