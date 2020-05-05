Sheriff’s office, SLED responding to hostage situation in Dillon Co.; public asked to avoid the area

LAKE VIEW, SC (WBTW) – Law enforcement agencies are responding to a hostage situation in Dillon County.

Deputies with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are responding to a hostage situation on Joann Branch Road in Lake View, according to DCSO Captain Cliff Arnette.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

