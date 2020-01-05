Florence airport officer dead following shooting; suspect apprehended

SUNDAY 5:23 P.M. UPDATE – SLED has identified a suspect in Sunday’s officer-involved shooting at the Florence airport.

SLED says James Edward Bell, 37, is being booked at the Florence County Detention Center.

A photo and his charges will be available once he is booked, SLED says. Count on News13 for updates.

SUNDAY 1:42 P.M. UPDATE – The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified the airport officer who died in Sunday morning’s shooting at Florence Regional Airport.

Courtesy: Adrienne Cook/Sister

Jackson Ryan Winkeler, 26, of Dillon was fatally shot just before 6 a.m. Sunday at the airport, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Florence County deputies lowered flags to half-staff at the Florence Regional Airport for the Airport Public safety officer who was shot and killed earlier today pic.twitter.com/Ocimsr2miL — Briana Fernandez (@BrianaFernNews) January 5, 2020

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday at MUSC in Charleson. Count on News13 to follow this story.

SUNDAY 10:29 A.M. UPDATE: The suspect in Sunday’s morning’s officer-involved shooting has been apprehended by Florence County deputies, according to SLED.

The suspect was apprehended after fleeing the scene, a SLED news release said. It also said the male suspect shot and killed an Airport Public Safety Officer during a traffic stop at the airport.

Our crew saw an investigation happening at a car lot on Highway 52 in Effingham about 12.5 miles away from the airport. A law enforcement source confirmed to News13 the investigation was related to the airport shooting.

The names of the officer and suspect have not yet been released.

SLED’s investigating into this incident continues. Count on News13 for updates.

SUNDAY 9:22 A.M. UPDATE: The Florence County Coroner’s Office has confirmed a Florence Regional Airport officer has died following Sunday morning’s incident.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – There has been an officer-involved shooting at the Florence Regional Airport, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED says the agency is working with local law enforcement to investigate this incident. It’s spokesperson said SLED was notified just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Newws13’s Briana Fernandez reports crime scene tape up, about a dozen law enforcement officers on scene and blocked entrances to the airport.

At around 10:20 a.m., she noticed around a dozen officers leave the scene and rush to get somewhere.

SLED is expected to release more information at a later time. News13 is still working to gather more details on this developing story. Count on us for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: