CENTENARY COMMUNITY, SC (WBTW) – Crime scene investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have been called to an incident in Marion County, according to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace.

Sheriff Wallace told News13 the sheriff’s office is actively investigating an incident in the Centenary community and are waiting for SLED to arrive.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

