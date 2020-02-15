SLED: Effingham man charged with having bomb-making materials after investigation

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – Authorities have charged an Effingham man after allegedly finding materials to build a ‘destructive device’ earlier this week.

Waylen Douglas Edge III, 37, of Effingham was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Saturday and booked into the Florence County Detention Center just before 1 p.m. He was released on a $15,000 surety bond just after 2:30 p.m., according to booking records.

His charged is listed as bomb/possess, manufacture, transport destructive device or explosive or parts for damage, injury or death.

An arrest warrant obtained by News13 says the Florence County Sheriff’s Office was called to Edge’s residence to perform a welfare check Thursday. That was after Edge reportedly said he was going to hurt himself to a family member.

During the check, deputies saw in plain view ‘items used to manufacture a destructive device,’ the warrant said.

Authorities executed a search warrant Friday and ‘recovered parts, components, and materials, which when assembled, constitute a destructive device,’ authorities say.

News13 reported earlier this week road closures on Lebanon Road as FCSO and SLED investigated the discovery of bomb-making materials.

Booking records say Waylen’s first appearance is set for March 3. Count on News13 to follow this story.

